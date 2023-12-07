Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis County jury convicts man in ex-girlfriend's murder

Todd M. Wilbert was convicted of killing Elizabeth Gill in Kirkwood on August 13, 2022.
Todd M. Wilbert was convicted of killing Elizabeth Gill in Kirkwood on August 13, 2022.(St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis County jury has convicted a man of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kirkwood.

Elizabeth Gill died after being shot on Aug. 13, 2022. Todd Wilbert, 56, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree trespassing.

Previous Coverage: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home

According to court documents, Wilbert waited on Gill’s back patio drinking wine before entering the home and shooting her two times. When officers arrived at the scene, Wilbert was found lying on a cement pad next to Gill’s home with a gun nearby. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The two had previously been in a romantic relationship and co-owned a business, investigators said.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the eligibility for parole.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
Tow truck driver honored after being killed while helping a driver
Tow truck driver honored after being killed while helping a driver
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in West County
Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
St. Louis City sanitation workers take overtime backpay and discrimination lawsuit to federal...
St. Louis City sanitation workers take overtime backpay and discrimination lawsuit to federal court