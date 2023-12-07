St. Louis County jury convicts man in ex-girlfriend's murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis County jury has convicted a man of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kirkwood.

Elizabeth Gill died after being shot on Aug. 13, 2022. Todd Wilbert, 56, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree trespassing.

According to court documents, Wilbert waited on Gill’s back patio drinking wine before entering the home and shooting her two times. When officers arrived at the scene, Wilbert was found lying on a cement pad next to Gill’s home with a gun nearby. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The two had previously been in a romantic relationship and co-owned a business, investigators said.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the eligibility for parole.

