Teen arrested for October homicide in Maplewood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An 18-year-old from St. Louis County was arrested Wednesday after being on the run since October when investigators said he shot and killed a man.

Justin Vance, 18, of Maplewood, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution in connection to the Oct. 26 killing of Terron Vales, 32, also of Maplewood, Maplewood police said.

Vance was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center Wednesday after being on the run since the October shooting. An at-large warrant had been issued for Vance on Oct. 27.

The fatal shooting happened at 5:41 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue, according to police. A probable cause statement said Vance and others met with Vales and demanded $400 and when he refused, one suspect physically assaulted him, which led to a struggle. The probable cause statement said Vance then got out a gun and shot Vales in the back, killing him.

In October, the Major Case Squad of St. Louis said in a press release there were two other suspects, both juveniles, that had been referred to the St. Louis County court for consideration of charges.

Vance is being held on a $1 million bond.

Maplewood Police have identified the victim in a homicide on Oct. 26 as 32-year-old Terron Vales (St. Louis County Police photo)

