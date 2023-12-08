1 dead in head-on crash on WB 70 in Bond County

BOND COUNTY (First Alert 4) -- One person died in a crash Friday morning on westbound I-70 in Bond County that involved a cargo van and a semi truck.

Illinois State Police said the cargo van was driving eastbound on I-70 just after 9 a.m. when it crossed the center median and hit a truck tractor semi trailer driving westbound head-on. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The tractor trailer, which was carrying miscellaneous car parts, burned for almost two hours, ISP said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify which person died in an initial incident report.

All westbound lanes were shut down after the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.