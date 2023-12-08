Application to join neo-Nazi group sent to Metro East mom

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Melissa Guerrero got a big shock when she went to her mailbox on Tuesday. There was an envelope addressed to “resident” and inside was an application to join the neo-Nazi hate group, Aryan Nations.

“I mean I know that these people exist but to open up my mailbox and find something like that was really hurtful,” she said.

Guerrero is not Hispanic but has a Hispanic name from marriage and her children are Hispanic. She suspects the application was sent by someone she has an ongoing dispute with and was sent to intimidate her.

“My opinion it is a hate crime,” said Guerrero.

The envelope that the application came in was postmarked “S Suburban 604.” A search found that’s in Bedford Park, Illinois, outside Chicago. The application requires the applicant to attest that they, their spouse and children are “of white blood” and European descent.

First Alert 4 called a phone number on the application and reached the office of the Aryan Nations Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in a Phoenix suburb. The organization’s leader, David Miner said on the phone that his group’s headquarters doesn’t mail out applications and prefers to hand deliver them. He said they wouldn’t send out applications to someone with a Hispanic name and know better than to use Aryan Nations’ literature to try to intimidate someone.

“I know if you go and racially profile someone and you send them that type of literature that is a crime. And we are well aware of that,” said Miner.

First Alert 4 reached out to a spokesman for the ACLU offices in Illinois but he was out of the office. Guerrero said she’s not going to drop the matter and plans to take full legal action.

