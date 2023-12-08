Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Compensation for radioactive waste victims dropped from National Defense Authorization Act

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The push for compensation for victims of nuclear waste from the World War II Manhattan Project continues.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was taken off the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill would have reauthorized a program that helps families affected by the waste.

Now, the program will expire in the upcoming months. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley objected to speeding up the process to pass it, demanding compensation for victims.

There are potential other bills that the reauthorization act could be included in next year. It’s unclear if it would gain traction with other lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge
Philip H. Person was arrested for attacking two employees of a Panda Express after being upset...
Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in Richmond Heights
Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

Latest News

Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking,...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
Compensation for radioactive waste victims dropped from National Defense Authorization Act
Compensation for radioactive waste victims dropped from National Defense Authorization Act