Compensation for radioactive waste victims dropped from National Defense Authorization Act

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The push for compensation for victims of nuclear waste from the World War II Manhattan Project continues.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was taken off the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill would have reauthorized a program that helps families affected by the waste.

Now, the program will expire in the upcoming months. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley objected to speeding up the process to pass it, demanding compensation for victims.

There are potential other bills that the reauthorization act could be included in next year. It’s unclear if it would gain traction with other lawmakers.

