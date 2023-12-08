First Alert 4 Investigates: Crimes unsolved. Loved ones missing.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri has a backlog of more than 120 unidentified bodies. Advocates assert that a proposed new law in Missouri could aid in the search for individuals who mysteriously vanish.

There is a federal database known as NAMUS. It is freely accessible for law enforcement and the public to input information about missing persons. However, its effectiveness has been hindered because not everyone utilizes it.

Chris Hoye, the husband of Alyshe Hoye, has been missing since May 2022, vanishing near Dixon, outside Rolla. His truck was discovered with the keys inside, but he left behind his phone, computer, and wallet.

“I hope he comes home. I hope they find him,” expressed Alyshe.

Until recently, though, Chris was never entered into a national database called NAM-US. Federally funded, NAM-US permits police, medical examiners, and the public to access information related to the missing and unidentified. However, only 13 states nationwide mandate law enforcement to use it.

“I’m just really shocked that we have this free resource and to find out that law enforcement across Missouri doesn’t know that it exists,” stated Missouri State Representative Tricia Byrnes. She has now prefiled legislation that would require police in the state to enter information about missing persons.

“This is so traumatic and hits everyone’s heart. It’s going to be Missourians that will pull the timeline on this right,” she added.

The proposed bill is welcome news to Chris’ wife. “That is great. That is really great. A little good has come from this,” said Hoye.

While the database is free, DNA testing is not. Byrnes is also seeking a solution to close the funding gap for testing on the more than 120 unidentified bodies in the Show-Me State.

We will continue to monitor her efforts on this missing persons bill and the backlog of unidentified bodies.

