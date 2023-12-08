Former South City daycare worker convicted of molesting children

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A jury convicted 67-year-old Tony Brown Thursday for molesting three girls at a daycare center he worked at in 2019 and 2020.

Brown, of the 3100 block of Ohio, was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Brown was charged in June 2020 with molesting two girls at the House of Montessori Education on South Broadway. He was charged again in 2021 after another girl recognized him from news reports and said he touched her inappropriately.

Brown was sentenecd to 12 years in prison for the sodomy charge and five years in prison for each of the molestation charges. Judge Katherine Fowler will decide whether his sentences run consecutively or concurrently.

If they run consecutively, he would serve 23 years in prison.

