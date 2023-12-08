Surprise Squad
Hi-Pointe Drive-In announces ‘12 Days of Lit’Mas’

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – Hi-Pointe Drive-In is giving back this holiday season with their own version of the 12 days of Christmas.

The burger spot’s ‘12 Days of Lit’Mas’ will start Friday with daily specials being rolled out. Each sandwich is a collaboration with a local business or influencer. The sandwich that has the biggest sales will get $1,000 donated to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

One of the sandwiches was whipped by First Alert 4 Reporter Alexis Zotos. Her “Bigger Than Yo Baby Breakfast Burrito” will be made with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, crispy potatoes and pico de gallo. It is topped with avocado ranch. If the sandwiches has the most sales, the money will benefit the Almost Home charity, which supports young mothers.

