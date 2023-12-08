‘I just have to get it all together:’ Edward “Butch” O’Hare’s niece on mission to preserve World War II hero’s story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - 2,400 service members and civilians lost their lives in the two-hour air raid by Japanese forces on the U.S. Naval Base in Hawaii on December 7th, 1941. The sneak attack shook America’s confidence and pulled the country into World War II.

Congress designated December 7th as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in 1994.

Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. One of the first heroes of the war was a South City kid whose story has been somewhat lost while many say his name daily.

“I’ve got files in here for everybody in the family,” Judy Foster said.

Foster sifts through piles of photos and papers on a table in the basement of her Kirkwood home.

“There’s so much stuff you can’t begin,” Foster explained. “This is nothing, just part of it. It just goes on forever.”

To help tell Eddy “Butch” O’Hare’s story, Foster drug up tubs of photos into her dining room, and pulled countless photo albums off her shelves.

“I just have to get it all together in order and that’s a bitch,” Foster said.

Foster carries a sense of humor as she sifts through records and relics of her Uncle Eddy Butch O’Hare.

”I figure if I don’t do it no one is going to and why should these boxes just keep getting shoved around,” Foster said.

Judy is one of O’Hares three living nieces. Most of what she knows about the World War II fighter pilot is from word of mouth but they did meet.

“ I was born right before he was killed,” Foster explained. “It was in February of 42. He called me the one. I don’t know why, but that’s what he called me.”

Foster continues a crusade to tell the real story of Butch and their family.

“I think it’s a shame because I think the truth is way more interesting than the lies,” Foster said.

Edward O’Hare, nicknamed Butch, was born March 13th, 1914 in St. Louis. He was raised by his parents in South City on Cherokee Street.

He attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland from 1933-37. How he got in had been up for debate. Some historians said Butch’s father, Edward, was involved with Chicago gangster Al Capone and that he flipped to the feds to get his son in the academy. Foster said he was always working with the FBI.

“It’s important that his father get exonerated too,” Foster explained. “Every time I talk to the military in St. Louis, they think Butch is great, but they make comments about his father being a piece of *explicative* even though historians have cleared it all up, nobody knows. Everyone hangs on to the story he was a bad guy.“

”Butch,” who was said to be a quiet and humble guy, solidified his reputation as a war hero in 1942 when he fought eight Japanese bombers to protect the USS Lexington. He shot down five enemies before they turned away, making him the first U.S Ace of the War.

“I met some of the guys that were on the ship and they said all they could do was stand there and cheer because they were like a sitting duck,” Foster said.

He received the Medal of Honor and spent months touring the U.S. to drive up support for the war.

“They wanted to ramp up the country, so they had a parade in St. Louis,” Foster shared. “They were trying to do as much as possible, and he was not that kind of person for that stuff. He didn’t like to be in the spotlight.”

O’Hare would go on to train other pilots for the military.

In 1943, he went missing after leading one of the first night time dog fights launched from a carrier. It was believed to be one of his fellow men how shot him down.

“I know that most of time my grandmother, his mother was alive, they always thought it was an accident by one of his own men, but in the last few years the military historians contacted the Japanese and they spoke with a guy who said he shot him down,” Foster said.

While Judy has the book ends to Butch’s life sorted out, there are still pages in time she wants to fill to help future generations appreciate the sacrifices of the World War II hero not from Chicago, but from St. Louis.

“I just think it would be nice if people knew he was you know an Irish German from South St. Louis and just a regular guy who grew up on Cherokee Street,” Foster said.

Judy is doing everything she can to finish this project but she doesn’t know where it’s going when it’s complete. If anyone has any suggests of a museum or group interested in preserving her work and Butch’s story, email David at David.Amelotti@FirstAlert4.com.

