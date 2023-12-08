Colder Air Arrives This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Mild Saturday, but Colder Air on the Way

Bundle Up the Next Few Mornings

Temperatures Slightly Above Normal Ahead

Saturday: Any pre-dawn rain is gone by daybreak, then expect a dry and relatively mild day, though not as warm as our previous two days. However, cold air arrives Saturday evening and you’ll really feel it on Sunday.

Sunday: A much colder day with a low near freezing and high of 41. It will also be breezy, expect a wind chill in the afternoon of 33. Clouds in the morning give way to sunshine and expect a dry day.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.