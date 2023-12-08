Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Colder Air Arrives This Weekend

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Mild Saturday, but Colder Air on the Way
  • Bundle Up the Next Few Mornings
  • Temperatures Slightly Above Normal Ahead

Saturday: Any pre-dawn rain is gone by daybreak, then expect a dry and relatively mild day, though not as warm as our previous two days. However, cold air arrives Saturday evening and you’ll really feel it on Sunday.

Sunday: A much colder day with a low near freezing and high of 41. It will also be breezy, expect a wind chill in the afternoon of 33. Clouds in the morning give way to sunshine and expect a dry day.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
‘Scared to speak up’: More employees call out St. Louis City for poor pay and worker mistreatment
‘Scared to speak up’: More employees call out St. Louis City for poor pay and worker mistreatment
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
Cardinals trade Tyler O’Neill to Boston Red Sox
Several good Samaritans stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on...
Woman tried to burn MLK’s birth home, but witnesses stopped her, police say

Latest News

Mild 60s Again Today, Scattered Showers On The Way
Mild 60s Again Today, Scattered Showers On The Way
Mild Friday, Rain Chance Friday Evening-Saturday
Mild Friday, Rain Chance Friday Evening-Saturday
Warmer Thursday & Friday, Plus A Weekend Storm System to Watch
Warmer Thursday & Friday, Plus A Weekend Storm System to Watch
Warmer Thursday & Friday, Plus A Weekend Storm System to Watch