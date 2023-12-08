Colder Air Arrives This Weekend
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
First Alert Weather:
- Mild Saturday, but Colder Air on the Way
- Bundle Up the Next Few Mornings
- Temperatures Slightly Above Normal Ahead
Saturday: Any pre-dawn rain is gone by daybreak, then expect a dry and relatively mild day, though not as warm as our previous two days. However, cold air arrives Saturday evening and you’ll really feel it on Sunday.
Sunday: A much colder day with a low near freezing and high of 41. It will also be breezy, expect a wind chill in the afternoon of 33. Clouds in the morning give way to sunshine and expect a dry day.
