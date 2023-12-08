Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Longtime attendant gets gas station named after him for his 45 years of service

A Phoenix gas station is being renamed to Jerry’s Filling Station in honor of a longtime attendant. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A longtime attendant is getting a gas station named after him thanks to his years of customer service.

KPHO reports that new signs are about to appear at a gas station at the corner of 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Phoenix area.

The Sinclair station has been operating at the busy intersection since 1969. And attendant Jerry Howard has been working there almost as long.

“When I came to work here, I had a following as a local paper boy,” Howard said. “Next thing you know, the guy who owned this place had the local paper boy and all his customers from the entire neighborhood.”

Howard’s customer base grew as the demand for full-service gas stations declined.

People come to see him, enjoying that little bit of extra customer service.

“You go out, ask them what you can do for them,” he said. “Check their tire pressure and oil and get them some clean windows. Give them good service. That’s what it’s all about.”

Howard started the job at age 17 and has worked the pumps for 45 years.

In those nearly five decades of service, he’s served some famous faces, professional athletes, rock stars and politicians.

He said his regular customers are like family to him.

“They’re like a tight-knit family,” Howard said. “And you treat them like family.”

To honor Howard, the owners of the Sinclair station will be changing its name to Jerry’s Filling Station.

The new signs haven’t gone up yet, but a new clapboard sign on the corner says, “Honk if you love Jerry!”

And the already bustling intersection has been noticeably louder since the sign went up.

Howard said he appreciates the honks, and they make him smile.

“I hear a lot of honks,” he said. “People wave and I try to wave back.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge
Philip H. Person was arrested for attacking two employees of a Panda Express after being upset...
Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in Richmond Heights
Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

Latest News

Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Jon Rahm bolts for LIV Golf in a stunning blow to the PGA Tour
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Trump appeals ruling rejecting immunity claim as window narrows to derail federal election case