Madison County wins federal lawsuit stemming from 2018 arrest

MADISON COUNTY (First Alert 4) - A federal court jury has ruled in favor of Madison County in a civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed against a motorist who was arrested in 2018. The plaintiff alleged that his rights were violated by the actions of deputies on Sept. 11, 2018.

According to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, police were notified that the plaintiff was in a mental-health crisis. The plaintiff was reportedly suicidal, likely armed with a gun and driving a car. When deputies located the plaintiff, he allegedly did not obey commands and tried to fight deputies who were attempting to handcuff him. The deputies used a stun gun on the plaintiff and took him into custody. A gun was found with a round in the chamber in the plaintiff’s car.

In court, the defense argued that their actions were reasonable and that the deputies probably saved the plaintiff’s own life while risking their own.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before returning a unanimous verdict in favor of the country.

The motorist was acquitted of a criminal charge of resisting arrest in October 2019.

