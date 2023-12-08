Surprise Squad
Man’s death while in St. Louis Police custody under investigation

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An investigation is underway after a man who St. Louis Police say attempted suicide eight days ago while detained at the Central Patrol Division died on Wednesday.

St. Louis Police incident reports show 22-year-old Dejaun Cole was discovered around 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 in a cell at the facility located at 919 North Jefferson Avenue.

Police said they tried to render first-aid to Cole following the attempt. He was found to have limited to no brain activity on Dec. 3 and pronounced dead yesterday by medical examiners.

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating his death. According to incident reports, Cole was being detained on a stealing-related offense.

Cole’s death marked the second person to die while in the custody of authorities this week in St. Louis.

Javion White, 34, was found in his cell Sunday in the St. Louis Justice Center in what authorities said was a suicide.

White had been in the justice center since April 2021 on a first-degree murder charge. He was scheduled to go to trial in June 2024.

