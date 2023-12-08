Surprise Squad
Mild 60s Again Today, Scattered Showers On The Way

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mild & Breezy Today, Becoming Cloudy
  • Spotty Showers This Evening, Some Thunder Possible Tonight
  • A Few Showers Early Saturday, Turning Colder Saturday Evening

Today: Mild again, but clouds take over. It won’t be quite as breezy, but you’ll still notice a south wind at 10-15 mph with a few gusts to 20. This evening, spotty showers are possible. That chance continues into the overnight. You might even hear some thunder west and north of St. Louis.

Saturday: A few morning showers are possible as a cold front passes through early in the day. Behind the front, more rain is possible southeast of St. Louis into the early afternoon. Temperatures begin to tumble rapidly Saturday evening.

Sunday: Much colder! You’ll notice it right away in the morning with a near-normal low of 31. Then, count on a cooler-than-normal high of 42.

