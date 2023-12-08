Missouri’s largest menorah lit in Kiener Plaza to mark the first night of Hanukkah

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Thursday marks the first day of Hanukkah and celebrations are happening across the area, including the lighting of Missouri’s largest menorah in downtown St. Louis.

Rabbi Yosef Landa is the regional director of the Chabad of Greater St. Louis, which is the organization behind the large menorah in Kiener Plaza.

“Hanukkah is a festival of miracles and it’s also a festival of light,” Rabbi Landa said. “Light has this property that it always, invariably, will always defeat the darkness.”

Rabbi Landa said this year having a large celebration for the holiday is more important than ever.

“There is hate out there and the best response to hate is more Jewishness, not less Jewishness,” Rabbi Landa said. “Let’s be prouder. Let’s stand taller.”

It’s been two months since Hamas attacked Israel and war broke out.

Rori Picker Neiss is the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council and said the Jewish community needs to come together and stand proud.

“We’re constantly in this state of crisis and fear as so much of the world feels so dark,” Picker Neiss said.

On Thursday Congresswoman Cori Bush stood on Capitol Hill calling for a cease fire.

This comes as Congresswoman Bush faces backlash from some members of the Jewish community.

“We also can’t conflate the criticism of Israel, the Israeli government, with anti-Semitism,” Congresswoman Bush said. “And we also have to stop with the words. It’s this word. You said that word. You said this word. It hurt me. Well, how much hurt do people feel when the bombs hit them?”

“We’re looking for political leaders who are willing to have really difficult conversations to understand the nuance and to really understand what’s at stake in any resolution so that we can ultimately see peace for the people that live in the region that is lasting and meaningful,” Picker Neiss said.

Rabbi Landa said he wants to turn this large menorah lighting into a yearly tradition, even growing it larger in the future.

