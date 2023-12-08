Moonrise Hotel to host dinner, showing of 'Elf' to celebrate film's 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Santa’s best friend is officially coming to St. Louis.

Buddy the elf is inviting fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film later in December. Head to the Gemini Room at the Moonrise Hotel on December 21 at 5:45 p.m. for a three-course meal, topped off with Buddy’s candy spaghetti.

Tickets are between $35-$60.

Click here for ticket information.

