Reports: Cardinals trade Tyler O’Neill to Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - John Mozeliak telegraphed the move by mentioning Tyler O’Neill by name as a potential trade candidate this week at the MLB Winter Meetings. Friday, the Cardinals appear to have found a trade partner for the uber-athletic outfielder.

Multiple reports Friday indicate that the Cardinals have traded O’Neill to the Boston Red Sox. A return has not yet been announced but St. Louis is known to be in the market for relief pitching as it looks to build out its bullpen for 2024. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.

Following his two straight Gold Glove seasons, O’Neill struggled with durability concerns over the past two years, playing just partial seasons in both campaigns.

O’Neill will head to Boston where he will presumably get the opportunity to roam the shallow left-field terrain in front of the Green Monster. While that could present some challenges defensively, the Monster could also play into O’Neill’s favor due to his tremendous raw power from the right side of the plate.

