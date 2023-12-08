Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis County libraries shifting hours in 2024

(Source: Pixabay)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County libraries are shifting their hours.

The Library Board of Trustees voted last month to adjust branch hours in 2024. Starting Jan. 2, all branches will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The board made the decision due to a drop in visitors during that time.

All other hours will remain the same.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip H. Person was arrested for attacking two employees of a Panda Express after being upset...
Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in Richmond Heights
Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass property tax freeze for senior citizens
Madison County wins federal lawsuit stemming from 2018 arrest
Edward 'Butch' O'Hare
‘I just have to get it all together:’ Edward “Butch” O’Hare’s niece on mission to preserve World War II hero’s story
Fatal crash generic
1 dead in head-on crash on WB 70 in Bond County