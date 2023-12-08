St. Louis County libraries shifting hours in 2024
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County libraries are shifting their hours.
The Library Board of Trustees voted last month to adjust branch hours in 2024. Starting Jan. 2, all branches will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The board made the decision due to a drop in visitors during that time.
All other hours will remain the same.
