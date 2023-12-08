St. Louis Police searching for suspect charged in November 2021 homicide

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- An at-large warrant has been issued for a St. Louis man charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the death of a victim who authorities say was kidnapped, beaten, and shot in the back in November 2021 in St. Louis.

St. Louis circuit attorneys have charged 27-year-old Justin M. Ledoux with counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and related firearm crimes in the death of Sandro Bajric. Court records indicate Ledoux is not in custody, but upon arrest is ordered held without bond.

On Nov. 20, 2021, St. Louis Police were dispatched to a homicide in the 700 block of 15th Street. At the scene, officers found the victim with bruising to his face and abdomen and other wounds, according to a probable cause statement filed Thursday.

Police said Bajric, who was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Honda Odyssey, was also shot in the back, which coroners determined was the cause of death. A bullet hole through the seat was also discovered.

Detectives said they found multiple surveillance videos showing the incident. In one, Ledoux is seen with a handgun and with a large group of people just prior to Bajric’s death. He is observed grabbing the victim from the street and holding him in the back of a van as another person strikes him multiple times, the statement shows.

Another surveillance video shows Bajric driving away and as he does, Ledoux fires several shots into the vehicle, police stated. Detectives found the path of the bullet was consistent with the victim’s wound.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.