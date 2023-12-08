‘We are improving’ 911 wait times going down, more dispatchers on board as city works to fix 911 issues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The city of St. Louis appears to be making headway on improvements to their 911 dispatch center, according to Public Safety Director Charles Coyle.

Thursday at city hall, Coyle told the Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee the 911 system is getting better as more dispatchers are hired on.

“We are improving. We are getting to where we need to be,” said Coyle.

They clearly are making progress with hiring.

Back in July, they had 49 total openings for all their dispatcher positions. Now, they have 17 openings, a 65 percent drop.

They expect to be at full capacity by the end of March 2024.

“I think we can make that, we’re off to a very good start,” said Coyle.

And with that they’ve made serious improvements in caller wait times.

Back in July data showed they were only answering the phone within 10 seconds, which is considered the standard, 56 percent of the time.

And in November, it shot up to 80 percent.

And they’re even considering using artificial intelligence to reduce call loads, Coyle said they’re working on a system that alerts callers when a crime has already been reported.

“If you’re driving on the highway and you see an incident everybody that passes by calls 911. So they’re answering 50-100 calls for one incident once we’ve gotten it. So can we reduce that,” said Coyle.

Coyle does have some concerns about data privacy issues that the city would need to work out.

“What do we do with that information if we bring in a third party company?” said Coyle.

St. Louis resident Galina Moore said she’ll always dial 911 if she has an emergency, despite some issues with long wait times in the past.

But with news the system is getting better, she’s hoping it starts to bring crime down in the city.

“I always had confidence in them and am kind of hoping now that they got more people it would kind of bring down the crime levels around here,” said Moore.

The city is also looking to put a combined dispatch center somewhere around fire headquarters on Jefferson and Cass.

This would allow police, fire and ems to be under the same roof. They’re expected to break ground sometime in the spring or summer next year, according to Coyle.

“It may create some coordination between the two, it’s a lot easier if you’re in the same place to kind of dispatch quicker,” said Coyle.

The city is also considering creating a daycare for dispatchers and law enforcement to use for their kids at a subsidized rate.

“Once we have gotten the employees we need to be able to retain them,” said Coyle.

