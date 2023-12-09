First Alert 4 Investigates: Families still pushing for safety changes two years after deadly Amazon warehouse tornado

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Families continue pushing for safety changes as they mark two years since a tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, killing six workers.

The nearly million square foot warehouse didn’t have a storm shelter.

Austin McEwen, 26, is one of the workers who died as they took shelter in a bathroom when the walls collapsed on them.

“He was our world,” Austin’s mom Alice McEwen told First Alert 4 Investigates during an interview last year. “It ripped my heart out, basically, it was the worst day of my life.”

In the two years since the December 10, 2021 storm, survivors and families continue to advocate for safety changes. The warehouse was built using tilt-up construction, which has a history of collapsing in powerful wind events.

“Amazon, you have to do better because this was preventable,” said Jamarco Hickman, a worker who was inside as the EF-3 tornado hit.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated and found Amazon did not violate any workplace rules, but sent the company a letter asking them to do more.

“We are calling on Amazon to be an industry leader for workplace safety,” Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA Doug Parker said last year. “Six workers died in this event, it was a tragic event that in and of itself should be a wake up call for employers.”

The warehouse was rebuilt using the same construction style and it does not have a storm shelter. Amazon leases the building. The building owners declined to comment.

There have been several notable changes since the storm.

Last year, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill creating the Warehouse Safety Task Force. The group has already held several meetings and is expected to complete a report with recommendations by January 1, 2025.

The City of Edwardsville changed its building inspection procedures. Reporting by First Alert 4 Investigates exposed how an engineer called to the warehouse the night of the storm found support columns he believed were not properly anchored to the foundation. The I-team uncovered how during the original build in 2017 inspections were a one-page checklist and none noted anything out of code.

The I-Team found during the rebuild at the warehouse inspections changed to include detailed notes and pictures. One of the inspections First Alert 4 Investigates found noted that nearly a dozen support columns, “had either loose or missing anchor bolts.” Within a month, a subsequent inspection report noted those columns were repaired.

Amazon has also made changes, hiring a chief meteorologist and providing employees with ID cards containing emergency response information.

“This event led us to really focus on emergency preparedness and emergency response,” Amazon Director of Global Media Relations Kelly Nantel said.

Amazon faces five lawsuits filed by surviving employees and families who lost their loved ones, all claiming negligence.

The McEwens are among the families suing Amazon, their case is set to go to trial in January 2024.

