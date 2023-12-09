Surprise Squad
Man found shot, killed during South City accident investigation

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police were investigating an accident early Saturday when they found a man shot and killed in South City.

St. Louis Police were investigating a reported accident with injuries around 6 a.m. Saturday at the 4000 block of California when they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

