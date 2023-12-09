Parents concerned after former Fox C-6 student sneaks on campus, inside school

IMPERIAL, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Seckman High School parents received an email Wednesday that a former student came to campus to spend time with friends and was able to get inside the school for part of the day.

Michael Gross’s son is a junior at the high school and says he is questioning his son’s safety at school, even keeping him from class Friday as a precaution.

“Nothing occurred and no one got hurt today but when’s the next one going to happen and how are you going to prevent it,” Gross said.

The email from the high school principal to parents read:

Yesterday afternoon we were made aware of a situation regarding an unenrolled student on campus. After investigating the report with law enforcement, we found that the person in question is a former student with plans to re-enroll for the second semester. While the prospective student was simply here to spend time with friends, they should not have been on campus, and the student has been advised not to return to campus until fully enrolled.

We have stressed with the prospective student and their family that proper check-in procedures must be followed. The safety of students and staff is our top priority, which is why we are working with law enforcement in regards to trespassing in this case. If there is ever a situation where our community notices someone or something on campus that does not feel right, we highly encourage you to report it immediately.

”Was this an innocent act or was it a dry run for something he planned to do later,” Gross said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells First Alert 4 the school resource officer was not on campus that day but a security officer was. The district emphasizes that safety is a top priority but Gross is questioning that. ”Where were the failures and how will you guarantee the safety of the students, staff and my child,” Gross said.

The Fox C-6 superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau sent First Alert 4 this statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority for the Fox C-6 School District. While many specific safety protocols cannot be discussed due to security issues - we have recently invested in new secure entry vestibules, as well as camera systems and other measures in an effort to ensure that our facilities are as safe as possible. However, as we learned at Seckman High School this week, no security system is flawless. Going forward our teachers, staff, and administrators will continue to be vigilant in monitoring our hallways and grounds.

Fox C-6 Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau stresses that if anyone sees something out of the ordinary, make it known as soon as possible. “We encourage our students, families, and community members to report anything that doesn’t feel right. Please say something to a trusted adult or law enforcement official. We highly value the safety of our students and staff, so if a situation arises that feels out of place, it is of the utmost importance that our staff, students, community members and families communicate it quickly.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told First Alert 4 the school is handling the investigation, with the help of the SRO.

“When my kids go to their schools, they’re responsible for the safety of the students and staff there and they could not guarantee that on Tuesday,” Gross said. Gross said he wants the district to be more transparent on exactly what happened. ”It wasn’t clear how long he was in there,” Gross said. “It wasn’t clear what access he had. If he was in there for an extended period of time, why wasn’t the staff informed or why didn’t the staff catch it.”

First Alert 4 was told the teen got into school around 8:30 a.m. and wasn’t caught by staff until early afternoon.

The school district said they cannot verify that that information is correct. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told First Alert 4 it is up to the school if they choose to press charges and they are working with both the sheriff’s office and Juvenile Detention Center.

