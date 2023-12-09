Public safety officials wrap up week of meetings to develop regional crime approach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -After several days of meetings and sharing research, public safety officials from around the St. Louis area are taking the first steps toward developing a region-wide approach to reducing violent crime.

The meetings began on Monday with presentations from Thomas Abt, a criminologist with the University of Maryland’s Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction (VRC). Abt and his team shared data on recent St. Louis area homicides, identifying clusters of crime “hot spots” in the city and groups of people involved as victims and suspects.

Abt ended the week with a series of broad recommendations on building consensus and plans to meet regularly to develop more specific strategies for addressing crime, specifically homicides.

Abt said another takeaway would be to develop balanced and focused strategies for identifying the people and places connected to violence.

“We have to meaningfully include everyone in the region, but especially impacted communities and community members so it’s perceived as, and is, legitimate,” he said.

SLMPD Chief of Police Robert Tracy agreed that a regional approach was needed. He said one takeaway from the seminar was the balance between stricter enforcement of crimes and community involvement to prevent crimes.

“We have to be able to coordinate with our partners to create a focused deterrence, not just to arrest people but to get them out of a life of crime,” he said.

Abt said he and his team will begin engaging with officials in the coming weeks, with the goal of holding another seminar in early 2024.

