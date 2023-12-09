Reports: CITY SC to deal Stroud, Bartlett to D.C. United

Surprise Squad
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis CITY SC looks to be on the verge of making another transaction this offseason.

According to reports from The Athletic, CITY SC will trade midfielder Jared Stroud, defender Lucas Bartlett, and $300,000 in general allocation money to D.C. United for midfielder Chris Durkin. The club has not yet formally announced a trade.

Stroud started in 25 of the 31 matches he played in during CITY SC’s inaugural season. He finished with five goals and five assists. Bartlett played in 14 matches and had one assist.

The MLS trade window will officially open on Monday morning.

