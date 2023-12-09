Reports: CITY SC to deal Stroud, Bartlett to D.C. United

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis CITY SC looks to be on the verge of making another transaction this offseason.

According to reports from The Athletic, CITY SC will trade midfielder Jared Stroud, defender Lucas Bartlett, and $300,000 in general allocation money to D.C. United for midfielder Chris Durkin. The club has not yet formally announced a trade.

BREAKING: St. Louis City has agreed a deal to acquire midfielder Chris Durkin from D.C United, per sources. STL add another key DM.



DC gets for winger Jared Stroud, CB Lucas Bartlett and $300k GAM. DC continue to overhaul roster. More change will come. https://t.co/7vLUr0chPz — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 7, 2023

Stroud started in 25 of the 31 matches he played in during CITY SC’s inaugural season. He finished with five goals and five assists. Bartlett played in 14 matches and had one assist.

The MLS trade window will officially open on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.