Saint Louis University Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital nurses have voted to authorize another strike.

The nurses are accusing SSM Health of “union busting” and outsourcing RN jobs. If there is a strike, the nurses said they will provide a 10-day notice.

SSM Health sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“At SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (SLU-H), we value and respect all our talented, compassionate, and dedicated nurses and professionals who provide exceptional health care services to our patients and community every day. We have been in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement with National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC), the union representing registered nurses at SLU-H, since May 11. Despite our continued efforts to bargain in good faith and reach a strong contract that supports our nurses, NNOC has repeatedly shown they are not equally engaged or motivated.

On Oct. 26, the NNOC made its first new offer on wage scales in more than two months of negotiating. We welcomed NNOC’s engagement and quickly responded with another new offer hoping to jump-start the process. Since then, we’ve been making progress with back-and-forth proposals until NNOC unexpectedly canceled our Nov. 29 bargaining session. We then offered to meet on Dec. 1, but NNOC turned us down. NNOC leaders have agreed to meet again on December 12 – but apparently prefer to spend this past week focused on another strike vote rather than continue working on a contract.

We are disappointed the NNOC has voted to authorize another strike rather than focus on progressing negotiations. This only further delays both parties being able to get back to the bargaining table to reach a strong market-competitive contract for our valued nurses. It’s also important to note the union did not allow all represented nurses to vote. They again chose to exclude more than 40% of SLU-H nurses, who refuse to pay union dues, from voting. The NNOC also did not release the total number of nurses who did vote.

The NNOC is well-known across the country for its highly divisive and politically motivated strategies – particularly during contract negotiations. NNOC calls more strikes than any other union representing health care workers – and routinely pickets, issues negative press releases, and attempts to publicly disparage the patient care provided at hospitals where they represent nurses. These tactics are wholly counterproductive to our efforts to continue attracting and retaining nurses to our world-class academic medical center.

We are working hard to reach an agreement with NNOC that provides our SLU-H nurses with a strong, market-competitive compensation and benefits package – while ensuring continued exceptional patient care and service at our hospital. However, it is clear NNOC is more focused on their national political agenda than reaching an agreement for our nurses.

We remain frustrated that SLU-H nurses must continue to wait for NNOC to engage in serious bargaining, but we can’t do this alone. Negotiations can only progress when both sides are equally engaged and motivated. SLU-H nurses are our priority, and we will continue to negotiate for what they deserve.”

