Sign language club at Parkway elementary school bridges gap between students, fostering friendships

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -For nearly 40 years, Parkway School District has partnered with the Special School District to provide deaf and hard of hearing students resources to boost their learning and social environment.

Currently, Parkway has more than 120 students who are deaf or hard of hearing from across St. Louis County enrolled in its voluntary program. In doing so, students are given access to in-classroom interpreters, technology and included in classes with both hearing students and those with hearing loss.

“To not be the only kid in a classroom with hearing aids and for it to be a non-issue like it is here is everything,” said Mickey Schuchardt, a sign language interpreter who works at Bellerive Elementary School.

Bellerive Elementary is home to about 40 students who are deaf or hard of hearing, prompting some of their classmates to come forward with an idea.

“We had a bunch of kids come to the principal and say, ‘we have a lot of deaf and hard of hearing friends here, can we have a sign language class?’” said Schuchardt.

They agreed on a club. The club has grown so much in popularity, it’s broken into two groups that meet once a week. Younger students focus on the basics, while older students build upon that foundation and work on conversations.

“I had a lot of deaf friends so I wanted to communicate with them without having a teacher nearby to tell them what I said,” said fifth-grader Amina Williams.

Mary Fate is in fifth grade and was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy as a baby. She enjoys signing and takes part in the club, in addition to having an interpreter with her in the classroom.

“It makes me feel happy because it’s like I have friends, it’s kind of like a normal, natural thing that deaf people have,” said Fate. “It’s not that I just communicate with deaf friends, I’m also able to communicate with hearing people, so it’s changed my life a little bit.”

In addition to leading the club, Schuchardt and Beth Murray serve as two of 13 interpreters at Bellerive. They accompany students in class, helping students who may have hearing aids or implants understand what the teacher and other classmates may be saying.

“It’s really interesting how the students who use interpreters how they’re able to go from looking at the smart board, to looking at the interpreter and also glancing over at the teachers, how they’re able to process and use all those resources,” said Beth Murray.

Schuchardt said the additional support and resources offered to students in the voluntary program translates to self-confidence in both the classroom and personal relationships.

“They can raise their hand with confidence, they aren’t afraid they’re the only one who didn’t hear something, it’s incredible to watch their growth,” she said. “It’s not us, we’re a tool they can use, but they grow all on their own and in doing so, are setting themselves up for success in the future.”

