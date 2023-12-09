St. Louis City agrees on video surveillance technology to assist in red light camera return

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - On Friday, the Board of Aldermen moved forward with a request to implement new technology to bring back red-light speeding cameras in St. Louis City.

“We have designed a program that does pass Constitutional muster. If we are sued, we are confident, we can retain or withstand a court challenge,” says Aldermanic President, Megan Green.

The bill outlines what technology could be used if the city approves the proposed traffic safety measure including cameras, internet surveillance, listening devices, and phone monitoring systems.

It also describes why oversight of the police tool and surveillance will need oversight in addition to checks and balances to include the public.

“I think this is a great companion bill to ensure we have transparency and oversight, especially with AI that is getting out of control,” says Alderman Rasheen Aldridge.

“It’s important we are doing the oversight alongside that, so residents know what type of technology is used, and avoid potential abuse,” Green adds.

According to Bill 185, supervision of the technology is necessary to “mitigate potential misuse and ensure ethical and responsible deployment of AI.”

However, residents are still on the fence about if the red-light cameras are an invasion of privacy.

“It could save lives, but I guess it could be an overstep. It depends on how they implement it,” says driver, Matt Castillo.

“3 seconds off of a red light and then you’re getting a ticket in the mail so I think there should be some better regulations with that as well,” says driver, Taylor Swanigan.

St. Louis City is looking at cities like Chicago to implement their traffic re-enforcement plan.

According to Illinois law, the speeding cameras can record the following: pictures, microphotographs, more electronic images, and video recording showing the motor vehicle.

“I want them to at least be able to prove it, but I don’t know how I feel about being surveilled like that,” Castillo says.

A public hearing must be completed before the speeding camera legislation becomes reality.

