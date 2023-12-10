Surprise Squad
100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis hosts celebration for its 40th anniversary

100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted a celebration Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted a celebration Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary.

The organization honored business, education and religious leaders who have a positive impact on the St. Louis community.

The group is also promoting the four pillars of its program: education, economic development, health and wellness, and mentoring.

Saturday’s gala is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. You can learn more about its programs on their website.

