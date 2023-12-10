Surprise Squad
1,500 coats given away in annual Winterize Kids event in Florissant

The Spreading Our Love Foundation gave away 1,500 new coats during its annual Winterize Kids event in Florissant.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Spreading Our Love Foundation gave away 1,500 new coats during its annual Winterize Kids event in Florissant.

Organizers said no child should be cold while walking to school or playing outside.

This is the fifth year for the coat giveaway. Organizers said they hope it continues to get bigger and better every year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

