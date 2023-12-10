Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
Cardinals trade Tyler O’Neill to Boston Red Sox
Metro East mom raises awareness about bullying after daughter’s death
Metro East mom raises awareness about bullying after daughter’s death
First Alert 4 Investigates: Families still pushing for safety changes two years after deadly...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Families still pushing for safety changes two years after deadly Amazon warehouse tornado
‘Scared to speak up’: More employees call out St. Louis City for poor pay and worker mistreatment
‘Scared to speak up’: More employees call out St. Louis City for poor pay and worker mistreatment

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
Former Overland councilman sentenced on child sex offense
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child