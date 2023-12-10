‘Affordable Christmas’ brings cheer to thousands of St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Thousands of families brought home holiday cheer Saturday through a unique gift-giving program.

It’s called “Affordable Christmas,” and it gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to pick out gifts for their kids at affordable prices. The gifts themselves are donated to Mission St. Louis, the charity that has run this event for the last six years. It’s a part of their mission to end poverty.

Parents got to pick from a gymnasium full of gifts, priced between one and four dollars. Executive director Josh Wilson said it’s about giving everyone a dignified shopping experience for everyone.

“[It’s] a Black Friday sale, where moms, dads, caregivers can come through, pick out what their kids would want for Christmas,” Wilson said. “[They get to] pay their own money because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who are providing Christmas for their families.”

Shopper Diane Davis was looking to find gifts for each of her 10 grandchildren. She said that the event allowed her to shop for each of them, without worrying about rising prices at stores.

“This is a blessing to me,” Davis said. “They can wake up and have something under the tree.”

This is the sixth year of the event, and many of the gifts are donated by First Alert 4 viewers. Mission St. Louis says they raised more than $5,000 on Friday, as part of the “4 You Day of Giving” in partnership with First Alert 4. Those donations will continue to help out families even after the holiday season is over.

“It is ongoing throughout the year because the challenge that we’ve faced in our cities do not take vacation or time off,” Mission St. Louis Board President Ben Holman said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.