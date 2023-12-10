BJC Healthcare to temporarily enhance masking requirements for staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Starting Dec. 13, BJC Healthcare employees will be required to wear a mask in patient care settings due to the peak of the respiratory virus season.

A BJC spokesperson said that although masking is encouraged and masks are available at their facilities, this masking policy will not impact patients or visitors.

The statement said in part:

We will continue to evaluate infection rates and loosen these requirements when appropriate. In the meantime, please stay home when you’re sick, mask in public settings if you or someone you live with is high-risk, and get vaccinated.

