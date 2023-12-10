Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

BJC Healthcare to temporarily enhance masking requirements for staff

Mask generic image
Mask generic image(Live 5)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Starting Dec. 13, BJC Healthcare employees will be required to wear a mask in patient care settings due to the peak of the respiratory virus season.

A BJC spokesperson said that although masking is encouraged and masks are available at their facilities, this masking policy will not impact patients or visitors.

The statement said in part:

We will continue to evaluate infection rates and loosen these requirements when appropriate. In the meantime, please stay home when you’re sick, mask in public settings if you or someone you live with is high-risk, and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
Man found shot, killed during South City accident investigation
Man found shot, killed during South City accident investigation
Metro East mom raises awareness about bullying after daughter’s death
Metro East mom raises awareness about bullying after daughter’s death
Fingerprint on cigar wrapper helps St. Louis Police ID suspect in carjacking of Uber driver

Latest News

St. Louis man charged Sunday in September 2020 homicide
Former Overland councilman sentenced on child sex offense
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child
1,500 coats given away in annual Winterize Kids event in Florissant
1,500 coats given away in annual Winterize Kids event in Florissant
St. Louis firefighters save 2 from burning residence
St. Louis firefighters save 2 from burning residence