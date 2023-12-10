Surprise Squad
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening

The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.

The doors open at 6 a.m. The store is at 3284 N. Mulroy Road, off of I-44, north of Springfield. The travel center is 53,000 square feet. It offers 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

If you plan to be an early bird, there are some rules. Buc-ee’s does not allow tents or other temporary structures to be constructed outside the store. Management will let you wait outside the building.

If you drive I-44, you might also anticipate some extra traffic Monday morning.

KY3 News will broadcast live from the store opening on Ozarks Today beginning Monday at 5 a.m.

