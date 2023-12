ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Firefighters in Kirkwood are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged part of a home.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Holmes.

Multiple departments were called to help fight the blaze.

There were reports of downed power lines behind the house before the fire broke out.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.