Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child

Former Overland councilman sentenced on child sex offense
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man who once served as a councilman in Overland was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said a plea deal where 36-year-old Jared Shadley admitted guilt to one count of statutory sodomy of a person less than 12 years old will spare the victim of having to relive the abuse at trial.

“This guilty plea and 18-year prison sentence spares this truly courageous young person, who was victimized by a predator, the ordeal of having to revisit this traumatic episode on the witness stand,” Bell said.

Under Missouri law, Shadley will have to serve 85% of the sentence and upon release register as a sex offender.

The Associated Press reported in February 2020 the abuse happened in Creve Coeur and the victim was a 7-year-old girl.

Shadley was a Ward 3 councilman in Overland for about a year, from January 2016 to April 2017, the AP reported.

