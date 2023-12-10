Surprise Squad
Multiple deaths, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple deaths have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said there were multiple fatalities but could not provide any more information.

EMA officials said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

