St. Louis firefighters save 2 from burning residence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis firefighters rescued two women from a burning building Saturday afternoon in the 4800 block of Northland Avenue.

Fire department spokesperson Garon Mosby said the two women were found trapped in the front of the structure and moved safely to the rear of the two-story residential building. Both were in critical condition and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was reported around 5:58 p.m. and was reported to be extinguished soon after firefighters arrived. First Alert 4 will provide updates as they are made available.

