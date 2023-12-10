St. Louis man charged Sunday in September 2020 homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Prosecutors on Sunday charged a St. Louis man with first-degree murder in a September 2020 homicide in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

City of St. Louis Circuit Court records show 24-year-old James W. Brown Jr., of St. Louis, was also charged Sunday in a separate felony case, accusing him of firing shots last week at the mother of his child, which she was holding at the time.

In the homicide case, Brown faces a count of murder and a count of armed criminal action. Court records do not show whether or not he is in custody. First Alert 4 has requested additional information from St. Louis Police and is awaiting a response.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, the victim, who was not identified in the affidavit, was taken to a local hospital by a group of people and later died from gunshot wounds.

Officers investigated and learned the victim was riding his bicycle on Sept. 27, 2020, in the 4300 block of South Broadway. Police said he passed a Kia SUV, where he stopped to talk to the occupants, who then shot him.

Police said during the investigation they discovered a witness, who was at the scene and identified Brown and another man as the shooter. First Alert 4 is not naming the second suspect, because court records do not show he has yet been arrested or formally charged.

Brown admitted to driving the Kia SUV but told police during questioning the second suspect was the shooter, the statement reads. Police said cartridges from two different guns were located at the scene.

In the second case filed Sunday, Brown is charged with first-degree attempted domestic assault, first-degree child endangerment and related weapons charges.

In that case, police said Brown and the mother of his 1-year-old child got into an argument on Dec. 5 in the 1400 block of Granville Place.

The mother tried to leave the residence while holding the child and Brown fired three shots in her direction, police said in the probable case statement filed in that case. The victim told police she dropped to the ground and turned to see Brown approached her, saying he was going to kill her.

