BJC Healthcare to require masks for some employees amid respiratory illness spread

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- BJC Healthcare announced it would reinstate a mask mandate for employees in patient care areas. The mandate will take effect on Wednesday, December 13.

In a statement, BJC said it was taking the step to control the spread of infection during the current peak respiratory virus season.

“This does not impact guidelines for patients and visitors, although we do encourage masking and masks are available at our facility entrances,” the statement said. “We will continue to evaluate infection rates and loosen these requirements when appropriate.”

BJC is currently the only local hospital system putting in place a mask mandate for employees.

According to the St. Louis Public Health Department, the number of COVID hospitalizations rose 84% from early November to early December.

Total Access Urgent Care clinics are reporting a rise in a variety of respiratory viruses. Dr. Mollie Spire is the senior medical director.

“Our flu numbers are trending up. We’re at about 7% over the last two weeks. Our covid numbers are as high as they were during the summer travel months so about a 20% positivity rate,” she said.

Since the start of the 2023-2024 flu season, there have been 175 flu cases recorded in St. Louis, 500 cases in St. Louis County and 200 cases in St. Charles County.

