Black Girls Who Rock Awards hosted at Lindenwood University

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Black women were honored Sunday during the Black Girls Who Rock Awards for their outstanding contributions to the St. Louis community. There were 100 women honored, including one of our very own here at First Alert 4.

Melanie Johnson was recognized Sunday for being an outstanding woman who has blazed trails in the metro.

Johnson was among dozens of other Black women in the area honored at Lindenwood University during this year’s awards.

The event showcased remarkable women in the community and lifting others as they climbed.

