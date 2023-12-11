Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Buc-ee’s opens its first Missouri store in Springfield

Buc-ee's opens its first Missouri store in Springfield.
Buc-ee's opens its first Missouri store in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s store opened in Springfield on Monday.

The store on N. Beaver Road, off of I-44, in north Springfield, officially opened at 6 a.m. The travel center includes 53,000 square feet, offering 120 fueling positions.

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child

Latest News

BJC Healthcare to require masks for some employees amid respiratory illness spread
BJC Healthcare to require masks for some employees amid respiratory illness spread
Jennings business left with bill the city promised to pay
Jennings business left with bill the city promised to pay
Patrick Mayberry, 44, of High Ridge was charged with receipt and distribution of child...
Registered sex offender charged with distributing child sexual abuse materials
Southeast Missouri State University announces the list of events planned for the total solar...
Southeast Mo. State University to host SEclipse 2024 events
Judge grants millions to accusers in civil cases against former Lafayette HS teacher, other cases pending