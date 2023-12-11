Chilly Mornings & Above Normal Days
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- A Chilly and Near Normal Night
- Daytime Highs All Week Above Normal
- Looks Dry All Week
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, but very near normal.
What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry weather expected through the coming weekend. Highs will be cool overall, but actually a little warmer than normal with several days in the 50s. A few clouds roll in behind a weak and dry Front Tuesday night-Wednesday Morning. But the clouds clear out Wednesday afternoon which is our coldest day of the week, yet still above normal.
