Chilly Mornings & Above Normal Days

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Chilly and Near Normal Night
  • Daytime Highs All Week Above Normal
  • Looks Dry All Week

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, but very near normal.

What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry weather expected through the coming weekend. Highs will be cool overall, but actually a little warmer than normal with several days in the 50s. A few clouds roll in behind a weak and dry Front Tuesday night-Wednesday Morning. But the clouds clear out Wednesday afternoon which is our coldest day of the week, yet still above normal.

