Episode 258: Latte Lounge

Nyshaun Harvey opened her first coffee shop in 2020 and now has 3!
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Nyshaun Harvey developed a love of coffee at a young age. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open up her first coffee shop in 2020, now just a few years later the 26-year-old has three shops.

The original Latte Lounge in Florissant just underwent a remodel and her other two locations, one in downtown St. Louis and the other in Ferguson are bringing the viral latte flights to a large audience.

In this week’s episode we talk about opening up three businesses in three years, the power of social media and the importance of family when taking on an endeavor like this.

