Faith leaders mourn gun violence victims, hope for change in laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Christian faith leaders in St. Louis gathered Sunday evening to remember the victims of gun violence with hopes the violence eventually ceases.

The event was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Louis City.

It brought out family members of gun violence victims, including Lisa LaGrone, who now works to curb gun violence after family members were shot and killed.

“I have two grandsons that’s dead,” said LaGrone.

Gun violence has taken some of the people Lisa LaGrone loved fiercely.

Two of her grandsons were shot and killed in recent years, and over 30 years ago, she lost her father and youngest brother to guns.

“So that was one of the reasons why I really had to advocate,” said LaGrone.

Sunday night, she was in attendance as faith leaders across St. Louis mourned for the dead, prayed for change and shared their experiences.

“I’ve seen six-year-olds with bullet holes in them,” said Kathleen Adams-Shepherd, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis.

Dean Adams-Shepherd was rector in Newtown, Connecticut, almost 11 years ago, when over two dozen people, most of them children, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Now, she’s in St. Louis and advocates for gun control.

“So I’ve kind of given up on the federal level and [I’m] working on the state level,” said Adams-Shepherd.

The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri also passed out letters, encouraging folks to sign and send to their state lawmakers. The letters ask legislators to pass control measures such as red flag laws and age limits to buy firearms.

LaGrone said she consistently goes to Jefferson City pleading for change.

“I have a picture of my grandson with three shots in the back of his head. I take that picture and I show this is what y’all gun laws have done to St. Louis,” said LaGrone.

And while Dean Adams-Shepherd doesn’t think she’ll see major changes to gun laws in Missouri in her last time, her faith that it would happen eventually was clear.

“I think eventually, just one person at a time has to change, and it will keep going,” said Adams-Shepherd.

Homicides in St. Louis City are down over 25% from this time last year, a possible sign of hope.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.