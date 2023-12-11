Surprise Squad
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K-9 officer

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of a retired K-9 officer.

“Tank was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office Family & was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions, successful tracks, and narcotics being taken off the streets,” the office posted on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Monday. They also posted that their “thoughts and prayers go out to Tank’s handler, Deputy Green, and his family.”

