Jennings business left with bill the city promised to pay

JENNINGS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Jennings business paid a $3,000 bill that the city agreed to pay with federal COVID relief funding.

According to North County Center Pawn owner Tracy, the City of Jennings accepted applications from small businesses looking for grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2022.

Documents show North County Pawn Center was approved for a grant in January 2023. Tracy showed First Alert 4 documents showing the city would agree to pay for roughly $3,000 for a business to resurface North County Pawn Center’s parking lot.

A business completed the work in summer 2023. Tracy emailed and called Jennings city officials for months about paying the company. Ultimately, the company sent North County Pawn Center a letter threatening to put a lien on the building for not paying.

On Monday, Tracy told First Alert 4 she sent a check to the business that completed the work.

In an email to First Alert 4, Mayor Gary Johnson said, “We have recently been made aware of a challenge that arose from the previous administration. The City of Jennings is committed to working directly with the business to resolve this issue.”

First Alert 4 asked Mayor Johnson to elaborate on the “challenge,” but he didn’t respond as of Monday night.

“Mayor Johnson has indicated he knows nothing about this, even though he signed off on the grant to be used for the businesses,” Tracy said. “The company has given us a 10-day notice before they put a lien on the building, and that was given us to Dec. 1, so we will pay the bill today. I don’t think people are going to want to move here to do business if this mayor can’t start engaging with businesses.”

In recent months, a Jennings business struggled to get a liquor license and the construction company tasked with building the new city center terminated the contract.

