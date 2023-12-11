Judge grants millions to accusers in civil cases against former Lafayette HS teacher, other cases pending

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Three St. Louis County judges have ordered a former Lafayette High School teacher to pay millions of dollars in damages to three women who accused him of secretly recording them.

Three different judges entered default judgments in favor of women who filed cases against Joseph Gutowski, who worked at the Rockwood School District from 2006 until December 2022, when he was arrested on criminal charges.

In two of the civil cases, the judges ruled that Gutowski must pay $2 million to the women - half of it for actual damages and the other half for punitive damages. In the other case, the judge ruled Gutowski to pay the plaintiff $1 million in actual damages.

There are five other open civil cases against Gutowski.

He was criminally charged in St. Louis County with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and promoting child pornography. A trial has not been set in that case. He also faces federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.

On his devices, authorities found 340 images and 832 videos of child pornography, according to court documents. Sixty-four videos were allegedly located of a juvenile foreign exchange student who was staying at Gutowski’s home.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.