Lindenwood athletes react to university cutting 10 athletic programs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Lindenwood announced in early December that 10 athletic programs, nine varsity sports, would be cut at the end of their respective seasons.

For one wrestler, Lindenwood was the perfect fit until the university called a meeting on Dec. 1.

“Wow, is this really happening to me,” said Lindenwood freshman wrestler Brandon Eusebio.

Reality set in for Eusebio after Lindenwood announced his program would be cut at the end of the season. A program he moved halfway across the country for, as he went to high school in San Diego, California.

“[Lindenwood] was a beautiful campus and I just fell in love with it,” Eusebio said.

It was also a family decision as Eusebio has relatives that live close by. Lindenwood was the place he wanted to be until now.

“D-I wrestling program, super close to family, super affordable and all of this goes down and I don’t know what I want to do,” he said. “Those 48 hours [after the announcement] were a total blur. I was trying to study for Finals because it’s finals week this week. Trying to focus on that and also what am I going to do with my life next semester or next year.”

Lindenwood will be going from 28 varsity programs to less than 20. It’s also having an impact on former athletes, such as former Lions Lacrosse player Kevin Eskridge.

“It’s been a punch in the gut, and it’s been a lot of reconnecting with other alumni. It was rough because it was out of the blue,” said Eskridge, who played for Lindenwood less than a decade ago.

The decision to cut sports comes as the university began transitioning to Division I competition just last year.

“You get everyone excited to go D-I just a couple of years ago and as things are getting ramped up, you cut 10 sports. I think it loses a lot of support from the public,” Eskridge added. “I feel the worst for the current players and the commits that planned on going there because I had such an amazing experience there.”

Like Eskridge, Brandon Eusebio was loving his Lindenwood experience, but his time with the team at Lindenwood won’t last much longer.

“Most of us are in the transfer portal, of the younger guys at least. You work your entire life to get to the D-I level and get school paid for, school’s paid for, but you were there to wrestle,” Eusebio said.

First Alert 4 did reach out to Lindenwood for further comment and was directed to the original press release, which reads in part:

“It will be challenging as the decision to better align our athletics department with our peers also results in many of our student-athletes learning that they will no longer be able to compete in the sport they love while at Lindenwood.”

It also goes on to state the school will honor their scholarships and help them find a new home if they decide to.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.