New St. Louis charter school approved despite protests, lawsuit

By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Plans to open a new charter school in St. Louis are moving forward.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the application for Believe STL Charter last week, despite protests from some community members and a lawsuit from St. Louis Public Schools.

“People are frustrated and want to figure this out as a city. How do we figure this out for all kids?” the school’s founder and former SLPS teacher Kim Neal-Brannum said. “We are a part of those people, too.”

The school is planning on opening next Fall, but it does not have a permanent location. Several sites are being considered, including in Midtown.

Opponents of the school protested against the new charter school, which is part of a batch of planned new charter schools across the state. Local charter school funder Opportunity Trust is funding Believe, in part with a newly acquired $35 million government grant.

Parents spoke out against the plans at a protest before the meeting, calling charter schools a for-profit gamble with taxpayer money that deprives already struggling public schools of needed resources to improve attendance, enrollment and student performance.

“The city is failing the Black community,” Gwendolyn Cogshell said. “They are taking resources away.”

Opponents have also criticized the funding source, but Neal-Brannum said they are just trying to give parents another path to success for their kids.

“We can argue about who funds what or the governance of the entity,” said Neal-Brannum. “What we can’t argue about is that we all want our kids to be successful.”

St. Louis Public Schools filed a lawsuit alleging SLPS wasn’t given proper notification of Believe’s intent to open a new school. That resulted in Believe refiling its application, which was then approved last week.

